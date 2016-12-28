WMRT announce 2017 World Championship Season

World Match Racing Tour Finals © WMRT World Match Racing Tour Finals © WMRT

by World Match Racing Tour today at 10:06 am

After a busy 2016 season with a final in Marstrand that introduced the first ever million-dollar prize in sailing the World Match Racing Tour has announced a season with several firsts and more chances for teams to become the Match Racing World Champion than ever before. The 2017 season will include one World Championship Final, six World Championship level events and eighteen World Tour level events.

Last years incorporation of the M32 multihull revitalized the WMRT and introduced a new style of match racing as well as a rise in the prize money at each World Championship level event which strengthened the finances for the teams. The 2017 tour will include multihull and monohull events as well as the introduction of prize money at some World Tour level events.

"The World Match Racing Tour will consist of twenty-five events where eighteen will be at the World Tour level. The finalists of the World Tour events win an invite to a World Championship level event. After the penultimate event the top 16 on the leaderboard will secure invites to the WMRT Finals 2017." Craig Mitchell WMRT Racing Director commented, continuing "This will give up to 42 teams the opportunity to win every World Championship level event and allow more teams to find their way in to world class match racing. In addition the scoring system has been tweaked to give more WMRT Championship points to the WT level events and to the teams reaching the quarterfinals of the WC level events. This will create a more exciting playing field."

"We are very happy to see that the sailing world has taken our vision to their hearts and the expansion of the tour is a sign of the hard work from everyone involved in the tour. We have several events that now are committed over multiple years, which will give the WMRT great stability." said Robert Magnusson CEO of Aston Harald Sports the rights owner of the World Match Racing Tour and continued, "This together with new global sponsors, which will be announced in 2017, is testament that our new model is working and we can continue to grow the longest running global professional sailing series in the sport."

The 25 events will be spread across the globe and the 2017 season presents the first World Match Racing Tour event in China and a return to Croatia.

"The new season will present events in more countries and places than ever before. We are very excited to host the World Championship finals in China this year, the first ever WMRT event in the country. The World Match Racing Tour is truly a worldwide series with events and teams from across the globe." said Martin Sohtell Head of Marketing and PR at Aston Harald Sports and continued, "Each venue will present their event through a press conference or a media release which will start already in the first week of January. Expect a lot more exciting news at the start of 2017."

The World Match Racing Tour is a World Championship sanctioned by World Sailing and has a Special event status. The 2017 season will consist of:

World Championship Level Events:

WMRT Match Cup Australia, March 20-25th

WMRT Congressional Cup, March 29th - April 2nd

WMRT Northern Europe, June 6-11th (Venue announcement Jan 20th)

WMRT Match Cup Sweden, July 3-8th (Venue announcement Feb 3rd)

WMRT Match Cup USA, August 1-6th (Venue announcement Jan 27th)

WMRT Match Cup America, October 3-8th (Venue announcement Jan 31st)

WMRT Match Cup China, November 3-10th (Venue announcement Jan 17th)

WMRT Energa Sopot Match Race, July 29-31st 2016

WMRT West Coast Cup, September 19-21st 2016

WMRT Cape Crow Cup September 23-25th 2016

WMRT Swan River Match Cup, January 23-25th 2017

WMRT Geographe Bay Cup, February 11-17th 2017

WMRT Perth Match Cup, March 16-18th 2017

WMRT Ficker Cup, March 24-26th 2017

WMRT Miami Match Cup, April 11-13th 2017

WMRT Coconut Grove Cup, April 15-17th 2017

More World Tour level announcements separately or in affiliation with WC level venue announcements.

For further information please visit www.wmrt.com or www.m32world.com