IDEC Sport crosses into the Southern hemisphere

by Agence Mer & Media on 22 Dec 21 December 2016
IDEC SPORT crosses into the Southern hemisphere © IDEC SPORT

The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is finding it hard to let go of the maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT. The Doldrums, which were forecast not to last long and to be kind appear to have had a change of heart by stretching out in front of the big multihull. It was only at the first light of dawn this morning that IDEC SPORT finally made it into the Southern Hemisphere after 5 days, 18 hours and 50 minutes of sailing and extreme concentration.

Francis Joyon was smiling, when he told us about how much like a gluepot it was in the Doldrums. "We had gained a bit of a lead over the pace, getting over 200 miles ahead of Banque Populaire V," he explained, "thanks to a rapid trajectory in the Portuguese trade winds. The ITCZ decided to stick with us as we moved south and it was only after crossing the Equator that we noticed the first signs of the SE'ly trade winds. We have been moving along quietly ever since on seas that allow us to achieve decent speed." The youngest member of the crew, Gwénolé Gahinet added, "The sun is the only thing that is missing. We haven't seen it since passing the Cape Verde Islands."

Hard at work and fully focused, Joyon's men almost forgot to celebrate their passage into the other hemisphere. "This crew has built us so much experience of round the world sailing and has crossed the Equator so many times that crossing this morning practically went unnoticed," explained Francis.

Some way east in comparison to the route taken by the title-holder, Banque Populaire V, IDEC SPORT will be benefiting in the coming days from an angle allowing them to sail with the wind on the beam, which is synonymous with speed and they hope to overcome the perils of the South Atlantic to get as quickly as possible to the Cape of Good Hope.

