Brotherton and Craig among big names contesting sell-out Brass Monkey

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey © Tim Olin / Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

by Andy Rice, SailJuice.com on 22 Dec

GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series, Round 3 Preview

The 100-boat entry for the Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey has filled up a few days before the third and most northerly event of the GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series takes place on 27 December, in the spectacular surroundings of Grimwith Reservoir.

Matt Mee was winner of the most recent event in the series after winning the Datchet Flyer earlier this month in an RS200 crewed by Emma Norris. The former Fireball World Champion is also the defending champion of the Brass Monkey having won in Yorkshire a year ago in his RS200, crewed on that occasion by Lucy Yeates.

But competition at this event will be tougher than ever, with OK World Champion and record-breaking Endeavour star Nick Craig travelling up from Frensham Pond in Surrey to race his singlehander. Former Olympic representative and Olympic gold medal winning coach Paul Brotherton from Glossop will be sailing an RS400 crewed by Josh Moran.

Other hot contenders include Fireball and 505 expert Nathan Batchelor sailing a Solo, Neil Marsden back in the GP14 that he used to dominate more than 20 years ago, crewed by Ellie D, with stiff GP competition from the Platt duo, Sam and Mark. Another family duo, Matty and James Lyons, have won this event before and could do the same again if the conditions go well for their 49er.

Meanwhile, here's the story so far after two events in this season's GJW Direct Sailjuice Winter Series...

GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series Overall Rankings

After two rounds the leader board is starting to take shape, with 41 boats already achieving results in both events. With five events to go and four to count, there is still plenty of time to qualify. At the top of the table, Ben Schooling (Musto Skiff), pushed Craig Williamson off the top spot and down to second, with Ian Morgan (D-Zero), jumping four places to complete the podium. The top 10 sees eight different classes across a wide range of classes, with only the D-Zero and Laser classes represented twice.

Dinghy Rope Top Class

The RS200 Class dominated the Datchet Flyer, and it is no surprise that they were the leading class at GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series #2, based on the three best results from each class across every race. As a result, the RS200s jumped eight places to 4th overall in the Dinghy Rope Top Class Award. The Lasers managed to hold onto to top spot, with the Merlins moving up to second and D-Zeros up three to third, all very tight at the top.

Allen Best Improver

Based on the trend of corrected times and SailRacer GPS data, compared to the top 10 in each race to see who is making the most improvement across the event. GJW Direct SailJuice #2, Datchet Flyer saw Mark Cooper (Musto Skiff) topping the leader board.

GUL Top Lady

It was great to see so many ladies helming and crewing at the Datchet Flyer, with Emma Stevenson (Osprey), top GUL lady at the Datchet Flyer, with a great top 10 in the overall results. Based on extracted resulted for female helms, Caroline Croft (Merlin) jumps to top spot, knocking the defending champion, Eleanor Craig (Radial) down to second in the overall GUL Top Lady rankings.

Harken Youth and Junior

Lymington Town SC member, Liam Willis (RS Aero 9) took the top spot on count back for the Harken Youths at the Datchet Flyer, with the top three all tying on 5 points. In the overall Harken Youth Rankings, George Coles (Laser) holds onto top spot, with Eleanor Craig (Radial) and Thomas Woodings (Radial), both moving up one place to complete the podiums after two rounds of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series.

SpeedSix Challenge

Again with lights winds at Datchet, speeds recorded from the SailRacer GPS trackers were on the low side, so it was impressive to see the F18 and F16 cats getting into double figures and sailing quite a bit faster than the actual wind speed. On Saturday the F18 of William Sunnucks and Freddie White were the fastest boat on the water by some margin, both on an actual and adjusted basis. On Sunday, it was the turn of the new Nacra 15 of Grant Piggott and Molly Desourgher to see the fastest actual speed recorded on the SailRacer GPS trackers. Jonathan Carter (Vortex) was fastest on adjusted speeds. Combining all the speeds across all races, it was Ben Schooling (Musto Skiff) who came out on top, all winning some great SpeedSix gear. Looking at the overall SpeedSix rankings (adjusted speeds) after two rounds of GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series, Mark Barnes (B14) sits at the top from Ralph and Sophie Singleton (RS800) and the Comet Trio of Alex Horlock.

Trident Top Club

The small team from Exe SC, are now leading the Trident Top Club Rankings, regularly seeing good results for their best three boats in every race. Datchet jump two places to take second, with Carsington up one place to complete the podium.

GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2 - Video Round-up

After the great response to the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series #1 video, watch out for the official Datchet Flyer video, which will be out in time for Christmas. Including an update on all the Rankings after Round 2 and some great exclusive content from the Series organisers.

GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series photos in association with Allen Brothers

Tim Olin was busy again at the Datchet Flyer, taking some great photos. There are now around 500 photos, and you can search the gallery by class, sailor (helm) and sail number.

The Events

The following regattas constitute the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2016/2017:

Draycote Dash , Draycote Water Sailing Club

Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 November 2016

, Draycote Water Sailing Club Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 November 2016 Datchet Flyer , Datchet Water Sailing Club

Saturday 10 & Sunday 11 December 2016

, Datchet Water Sailing Club Saturday 10 & Sunday 11 December 2016 Brass Monkey , Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club

Tuesday 27 December 2016

, Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club Tuesday 27 December 2016 Grafham Grand Prix , Grafham Water Sailing Club

Monday 2 January 2017

, Grafham Water Sailing Club Monday 2 January 2017 Bloody Mary , Queen Mary Sailing Club

Saturday 7 January 2017

, Queen Mary Sailing Club Saturday 7 January 2017 John Merricks Tiger Trophy , Rutland Sailing Club

Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 February 2017

, Rutland Sailing Club Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 February 2017 Oxford Blue, Oxford Sailing Club

Saturday 18 February 2017

Find out more at www.SailJuiceSeries.com