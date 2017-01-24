Please select your home edition
Edition
Haven Knox-Johnston 201612 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Allen Stay Adjusters & Vernier Adjusters
Allen Stay Adjusters & Vernier Adjusters
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Festival of Sails Rating Series hotbed

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:24 am 21-24 January 2017
Terra Firma © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images

The 50-foot competition at the 2017 Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover is a good looking line up of Victorian and New South Wales boats in among a broad spectrum of Rating Series entries, from a classically restored S&S 34 to the Beneteau production boats.

Nick Bartels' Cookson 50 Terra Firma is a keen adversary for fellow Victorian John Newbold's RP51 Primitive Cool, and the two owners are looking forward to resuming their ongoing arm wrestle January 21 – 24, 2017 in the opening Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race and ensuing series on Corio Bay.

"Primitive Cool is definitely a boat we love to race with and John Newbold is a really good guy," Bartels said. "He's on a similar program to us, trying not to over capitalise on our 'holes in the water'. Because the boats are similarly matched the racing's always great and it regularly comes down to a line honours race, which is good for both of us. We both lift when we sail against each other."

Primitive Cool - photo © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images
Primitive Cool - photo © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images

Sam Haynes' Sydney based TP52 Celestial is among the Rating Series start list and it is hoped Geoff Boettcher's TP52 Secret Mens Business out of Adelaide will round out the heavyweight Grand Prix component.

Celestial can expect plenty of Victorian hospitality from the Terra Firma crew, good guy Bartels promising, "We'll make sure they get a welcome and if they need something they only have to ask. We know it can be hard for interstate crew as they don't have the same access to tools, gear and suppliers when competing away from home."

As for Bartels, he'll be looking for diversity in the conditions and breeze for his 50-footer to come alive - both in the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart ocean race and Festival of Sails to follow - and the team spirit that's very much part of the Terra Firma philosophy.

"We are looking forward to the Festival of Sails with the bulk of the Hobart crew. We run an amateur program which is something I insist on. It's a crew not a team of super talented sailors coming together to maximise the boat's performance, rather it's about good sailors having a sense of belonging to a boat name. They have to wear their crew gear and it creates a sense of unity."

The 35-40 foot range is another hotbed of impending rivalry where Scott Robinson's RP36 How Bizarre (VIC) will match up with Richard Gates' Archambault 35 Absolut, the wily Peter Sorensen and his new Cookson 12 Philosophers (NSW) and Sorensen's former Sydney 36cr now called Philosopher (TAS).

A newly added Southern Ocean Multihull Regatta (SOMR) to be sailed on the waters of Port Phillip and Corio Bay from Tuesday 17 January to Friday 20 January is the annual series that traditionally runs over the Melbourne Cup weekend.

Bare Essentials on Corio Bay - photo © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images
Bare Essentials on Corio Bay - photo © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images

The SOMR didn't go ahead in its usual timeslot of early November due to a conflict with another multihull series. When the Multihull Yacht Club of Victoria proposed Royal Geelong Yacht Club stage it in conjunction with the Festival of Sails the club jumped at the chance to offer keen multi sailors a schedule of short course and passage races.

2013 Festival of Sails Passage Race - photo © Steb Fisher
2013 Festival of Sails Passage Race - photo © Steb Fisher

Commodore of the MYCV Charles Meredith said, "Typically the multihulls at the Festival of Sails have enjoyed a few extra races pre-series and Geelong's been fantastic with hosting us. This time, given we didn't have our usual SOMR we thought we'd make all the Festival races count, and Geelong jumped in behind the idea, as they always do!"

Festival of Sails NOR - festivalofsails.com.au/seaside-regatta/race-documents/notice-of-race

Online entry by Sunday January 8, 2017 - festivalofsails.com.au/seaside-regatta/how-to-enter/enter-online-now

The Festival's core sailing component will be conducted January 21-24 then the trailable boats and off-the-beach boats will take the on-water program through to Friday January 27, 2017.

RGYC is also hosting the Viper Worlds January 7-15, 2017.

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 1&2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 15 Jan Royal Geelong YC Open to everyone Festival of Sails for Open to everyone
Royal Geelong YC- 21 Jan to 27 Jan
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy