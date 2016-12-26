Please select your home edition
Ola Astradsson joins CQS crew for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

by John Roberson today at 6:00 am 26 December 2016

Veteran Swedish sailor Ola Astradsson has joined the crew of CQS for the Rolex Sydney to Hobart race, replacing Kiwi Jude Burrell, who has unfortunately been taken ill.

Ludde Ingvall welcomed his long standing friend Ola to the team after it became obvious that Jude Burrell would not be well enough in time for the Boxing Day start.

"We are sorry that Jude can't sail with us," Ludde said today, "we have waited to find a replacement for as long as we can, but it became obvious that she would not be fit in time, so I am very grateful that Ola was able to stand in such short notice."

Ola's association with Ludde and his sailing goes back to 1991, when they sailed together on UBF in England's Fastnet Race. The list of races they have done together since then is extensive, and the successes are enviable.

Amongst the more outstanding achievements they have chalked up together are, winning in the '95 Fastnet Race, a Trans-Atlantic record in '96, winners of the Maxi One Design World Championhips in '97, and winning the Rolex Sydney Hobart race in 2000.

Talking about joining the crew Ola said, "Chris Dickson was a boyhood hero for me, I have raced against him several times, so it's a real privilege to sail with him on this Hobart. This is my first race since I retired 13 years ago, so it's extra special for me."

Today the team continued their training and tuning programme on Sydney Harbour, with watch leaders Chris Dickson, Rodney Keenan and Chris Main having flown into town from New Zealand yesterday.

