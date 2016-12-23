Billy Vennis-Ozanne joins Team Allen

by Jeremy Nicholson, Allen Brothers today at 7:56 am

A leading contender in the 29er fleet has been signed by Team Allen. 17 year old Billy Vennis-Ozanne, sailing with Nick Robins, medalled in Bronze position at the 29er UK Nationals this year and won the Inland Championship.

Billy and Nick will be using Allen sailing hardware, designed and manufactured in the UK, to pursue their ultimate dream of a place in the 2024 Olympics team.

"Billy is being coached by Team Allen sailors Chris Rashley and Alain Sign", explained Liz Adams "So we have been hearing about him for some time. However, he first came to our notice when he made an animated video featuring models of our blocks and sent it in to us, which goes to show first impressions count! Billy has won the RS Tera Worlds and was racing in 8th place at the 29er Worlds this year, so keeping an eye on him has paid off."

Born in London, Billy started sailing when he was 5 years old and was influenced by his father and first coach, Mike Lee. In 2017 he will be contesting the 29er Eurocup 1 in Spain, the entire UK 29er GP series and the Sprint finals, the 29er Worlds in California and then after that the Europeans in France.

"It is a full programme", Billy commented, "but on the side I'll also be competing at the UK International Moth Nationals. I was disappointed not to get an invitation to the Amlin Regatta in Bermuda with the Moth, so that is a target for next year. Allen sailing equipment powers the leading Moths, as well as 49ers, so joining Team Allen is a big plus for me and a major step forward in my career."

Allen Brothers celebrated 60 years of high quality British design and manufacture this year. The company is based in Essex and prides itself on being run by sailors for sailors. To find out more about Team Allen, go to www.allensail.com