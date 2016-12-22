Please select your home edition
Happy Christmas from the Marine Resources team!

We're coming to the end of 2016... and what a year it's been here at Marine Resources! We started this year with some ambitious plans to grow within the leisure marine industry, grow as a team and to develop our profile within market. It's safe to say we've achieved what we set out to do AND MORE.

Some of the year's highlights:

  • 3 new members of staff! We've hired a new Operations Manager and increased our Boatbuilding team by two. At this rate, we'll need a new office next year!

  • We now work across the 'BIG 3' UK Boatbuilders as preferred suppliers as well as some of the biggest names in yacht and superyacht sales and the best known marine industry product manufacturers.

  • We're Marine Industry Regatta Champions! Following a late entry to this years' event, we were runaway winners of this fantastic Solent bash! We've already signed up to defend our title for next year!

  • We sponsoring the new category 'Best Apprenticeship and Training Scheme' at the IBI Boatbuilding Awards at METS.

  • In line with our growth plans for 2016, we've smashed all our company records across the board, including biggest single month, biggest single placement, biggest quarter and biggest ever year!

  • We've brought in more new clients than any previous year, further backing up market awareness of Marine Resources

It's safe to say it's been a great year and we are set to return in 2017 with even bigger and more ambitious plans.

We look forward to working with you next year!

Christmas Closure

The office will be closed from 23rd December - 3rd January 2017.

