Icom IC-M605EURO Marine Radio makes UK Debut at London Boat Show 2017

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 8:36 am

The London Boat Show will see the UK debut of Icom's new high end IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio with AIS Receiver.

Not only will this advanced new Class D DSC radio feature an integrated AIS receiver which shows real-time AIS vessel traffic information on the display, but it will have the capability of connecting up to three command stations providing operation/intercom via either RCM600 Remote Stations or HM-229 Commandmics. This will make it a great communication system for customers with large yachts or motorboats.

The first thing that strikes you about the IC-M605EURO is its impressive display and layout which will appeal to those customers wanting a simple/accessible radio to operate. A high resolution colour LCD has been incorporated providing an almost 180 degree wide viewing angle and it displays characters and function icons clearly. The night mode display ensures good readability in the dark. The combination of the directional keypad and soft keys provides simple operation with the most common functions assigned to soft keys (at the bottom of the display) for quick push button access. The large ten-key pad also enables you to enter channel numbers, MMSI numbers with ID names easily.

The IC-M605EURO has been engineered to offer excellent performance of both received and sent audio. Its internal speaker enhances clarity of received calls and the Active Noise Cancelling technology digitally removes background noise from both transmit and receive audio to provide clear communication in a noisy maritime environment.

The radio also features a 'last call voice recording function' which automatically saves up to two minutes of incoming calls so you don't have to miss any incoming messages.

Ian Lockyer, Marketing Manager of Icom UK Ltd said, 'This is very much the successor to Icom's popular IC-M603 which many customers favoured because of the size of the display and control panel. Add to this, the multi station facility and with advanced features we feel we have a great product for those customers who want an Icom VHF system on their yacht or motor cruiser.

The IC-M605EURO is expected to be available at the start of the season. Currently we don't have details about its pricing. Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for more details as soon as we have them.