Icom to attend the London Boat Show 2017

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 9:03 am 6-15 January 2017

Icom UK's team will be on hand to demonstrate their latest range of marine radio products and answer any related questions on our stand (C063) at the London Boatshow between 6th - 15th January 2017. As always there will be some exclusive great show offers available from participating dealers at the show.

Highlights of the stand will be the first glimpse in the UK of the IC-M605EURO, a new Class D DSC radio with integrated AIS receiver which will have the capability of connecting up to three command stations providing operation/intercom via either RCM600 Remote Stations or HM-229 Commandmics.

Also on show will be the recently launched IC-M93DEURO VHF/DSC handheld. Stylish and slim, this new Icom handheld contains an abundance of features including a dedicated built-in DSC receiver, internal GPS and active noise cancelling technology.

Icom will also be showcasing other products from its range including buoyant handheld VHFs, VHF/DSC fixed radios, HF/SSB Marine radios, AIS products and marine base stations.

If you are planning to pay a visit to the show, we are able to provide you with access to discounted boat show tickets. More details can be found here.

