IC-M25EURO wins BMEEA Product of the Year Award!

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 12:18 pm

Icom UK are delighted to announce that our popular IC-M25EURO buoyant VHF handheld radio has been chosen as the BMEEA product of the Year for 2016. We are especially honoured to receive this award as it was voted by visitors to the industry association website.

Ian Lockyer, Marketing Manager of Icom UK said, 'Since its launch, the IC-M25EURO has become very popular with customers because of its size, design and functionality customers especially love the USB charging facility.

For more information about this award winning product visit the IC-M25EURO product page.

For more details about the British Marine Electronics and Electrical Association visit www.bmeea.org.