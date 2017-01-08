Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
B&G H5000 Graphic Display
B&G H5000 Graphic Display

All set for the start of the M32 Miami Winter Series

by M32 Series on 26 Dec 6-8 January 2017
M32 Series racing © M32 Series

The M32 Class is excited to kick-off the New Year with Act One of the M32 Miami Winter Series. Seven teams will be looking to escape the cold and meet on Biscayne Bay with a return to Miami after racing in Bermuda last winter. Three new teams will be joining the Winter fleet: Pieter Taselaar and Team Bliksem; Rick DeVos on Team REV; and Ryan DeVos on XS Energy. For Team Bronco, Convexity, Escape Velocity and Liftoff this will be the return for the 3rd year on the bay.

The M32 class will set up camp in the newly renovated Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, Miami for the winter season and sail a four event series with the third event being part of the Bacardi Miami Race Week. "After a successful five event M32 Series North America this summer we are very excited to be back in Miami. The conditions for racing are fantastic and the venue in Coconut Grove fits our needs. We have a close partnership with the Coconut Grove Sailing Club and we look forward to getting lots of winter racing." James Pleasance says and continues, "The interest around the class is continuing to grow and we will have up to nine teams join us in later events."

M32 Miami Winter Series 2017:

  • Event 1: January 6-8th
  • Event 2: February 10-12th
  • Event 3: March 9-12th (part of Bacardi Miami Sailing Week)
  • Event 4: April 7-9th
For more information please visit www.m32world.com

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy