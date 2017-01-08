All set for the start of the M32 Miami Winter Series

by M32 Series on 26 Dec

The M32 Class is excited to kick-off the New Year with Act One of the M32 Miami Winter Series. Seven teams will be looking to escape the cold and meet on Biscayne Bay with a return to Miami after racing in Bermuda last winter. Three new teams will be joining the Winter fleet: Pieter Taselaar and Team Bliksem; Rick DeVos on Team REV; and Ryan DeVos on XS Energy. For Team Bronco, Convexity, Escape Velocity and Liftoff this will be the return for the 3rd year on the bay.

The M32 class will set up camp in the newly renovated Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, Miami for the winter season and sail a four event series with the third event being part of the Bacardi Miami Race Week. "After a successful five event M32 Series North America this summer we are very excited to be back in Miami. The conditions for racing are fantastic and the venue in Coconut Grove fits our needs. We have a close partnership with the Coconut Grove Sailing Club and we look forward to getting lots of winter racing." James Pleasance says and continues, "The interest around the class is continuing to grow and we will have up to nine teams join us in later events."

M32 Miami Winter Series 2017:

Event 1: January 6-8th

Event 2: February 10-12th

Event 3: March 9-12th (part of Bacardi Miami Sailing Week)

Event 4: April 7-9th