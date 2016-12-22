Please select your home edition
Australian Sailing and Zhik agree to new four year term

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing on 22 Dec 22 December 2016
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan © Victor Kovalenko

Australian Sailing is pleased to announce Zhik have extended their relationship for a further four years, as Official Partner of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sailing Team, the first national sponsorship encompassing all levels of the Australian Sailing performance pathway.

In extending their partnership Zhik, who are industry leaders in highly innovative performance sailing apparel, will continue to outfit the Australian Sailing Team for on-water training and racing, as well as off-shore apparel.

The deal also benefits the Australian Sailing Squad, Australian Youth Team, members of the Pathway to Gold program and the State-based Youth program members, who will also wear Zhik's range of sailing gear.

Zhik CEO, David Crow was instrumental in finalising the deal and pleased to continue to support sailing in Australia saying, "Zhik have been associated with the Australian Sailing Team for the past four years and we have enjoyed a fantastic relationship. Our products have provided the athletes with top quality high performance apparel and we have formed great working relationships with the sailors and with their input, have developed products that have allowed them to perform at their best.

"While we have many relationships within sailing around the world, our partnership with Australian Sailing is very special", David said.

With the recent changes to the national administration of Australian Sailing under One Sailing, Zhik's involvement will also reach the members of the State Youth programs in each State, as well as a connection nationally with all accredited race officials, coaches and instructors. Clubs and classes will also be able to access great Zhik deals and quality products through a central portal that is currently being developed and will be accessed by the Australian Sailing website.

Tom Burton at Sailing World Cup Hyeres - photo © Beau Outteridge
Tom Burton at Sailing World Cup Hyeres - photo © Beau Outteridge

In announcing the agreement, Australian Sailing CEO Matt Carroll said the new expanded partnership provided great opportunities for the sailing community, "We have had a very positive relationship with Zhik for many years and excited to have them join us in this national partnership.

"With the new One Sailing reforms, it provides Clubs, Class Associations and members the opportunity to access quality sailing gear with our first national partner Zhik, who are leaders in innovation and technology in sailing.

"We look forward to working with Zhik in the years ahead," Matt added.

