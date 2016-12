Extreme Sailing Series™ 2016, Programme 7, Sydney

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 10:36 am

From 8-11 December the fleet of hydro-foiling GC32s made their debut on the waters of Sydney Harbour in Australia, for the final Act of the 2016 season. Sydney saw four days of epic racing, two capsizes, top speeds of up to 36 knots and Alinghi crowned champions of both the Act and the 2016 season. Watch the highlights of Act 8, Sydney, here.