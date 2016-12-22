A new Moth? The rumours are true!

The new Lennon PP International Moth © Lennon The new Lennon PP International Moth © Lennon

by Mike Lennon today at 7:00 am

Did you hear rumours of the new Moth created by the team of Lennon, Hollom and White? Now you can read a full description on the Lennon website.

Mike already has 25 provisional orders so if you are interested please email him () and book a production slot. Mike will not push the Go button until he is convinced that his boat is competitive. Production is scheduled to begin in April if testing goes well.

Read the full description here...