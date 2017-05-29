New three day Whitsun Open Regatta planned at Hayling Island SC

Dinghy racing at Hayling Island © HISC Dinghy racing at Hayling Island © HISC

by Sarah Johnson today at 12:20 pm

Hayling Island Sailing Club is planning a new three day Open Regatta event for the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend 27th, 28th, 29th May 2017. The event promises to be an exciting opportunity for both adult and youth racing classes with a busy social calendar being planned for competitors and families alongside. Earlybird entry fees as well as accommodation packages will be available.

The exciting new Open event has already attracted interest from from Solos, RS Elites, RS200s. Fireballs, Flying Fifteens, RS Fevas, RS Teras, Optimists and 29ers. In addition classes such as Moths, RS700s, Merlin Rockets, International 14s, RS800 and Lasers are all expected to have good turn-outs.

The emphasis for the weekend will be on exciting Open Class racing. To challenge competitors the club is planning to include a mix of 'round the harbour racing', short-course racing and 'championship style' racing in Hayling Bay (outside Chichester Harbour). The final day will be a 'Pursuit' style charity race for all the classes and competitors to enjoy the splendours of the harbour.

The new Whitsun Open Regatta will include a free friendly social programme which will cater for Class gatherings, families and youth with live band and fun youth activities.

Save the date (27th-29th May 2017) and make sure you are part of this exciting new event. Why not call Hayling Island Sailing Club now on 023 9246 3768 to pre-book your accommodation.