P&B Sail Loft Offer - 3 days to go!

by P&B on 21 Dec 21 December 2016
P&B Christmas Hours © P&B
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS
Sail Loft Offer! we are now offering 15% off Sails, boat covers only until 23rd of Dec.

Christmas deals are now available!
Sail Loft Offer!
We are now offering 15% off Sails & boat covers, only until 23rd of Dec - Less than 3 days to go!

All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team to an event that we are attending.
Give our Sail Loft a call to discuss discounts available:
01604 592808
P&B Competition!
P&B are running a Christmas competition to win 50% off your next suit of sails or boat cover. The competition runs from the 1st December and ends on the 23rd Dec.

Whenever you spend £100 or more you will automatically be entered in to the prize draw and the winner will be announced on 23rd of Dec.

CHRISTMAS WORKING HOURS
24th Dec 9.00 - 12.00
25th - 26th Dec CLOSED
27th - 30th Dec 9.00 - 4.00
31st - Dec 9.00 - 2.00
2nd CLOSED

MON - FRI 8:30 - 5:00
SAT 9:00 - 4:00
SUN CLOSED
Pinnell and Bax Ltd · Heathfield Way · Kingsheath · Northampton, England NN5 7QP · United Kingdom

