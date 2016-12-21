P&B Sail Loft Offer - 3 days to go!

by P&B on 21 Dec

1st December and ends on the 23rd Dec.

Christmas deals are now available!

Sails, boat covers only until

Sails, boat covers only until

Sails, boat covers only until

we are now offering

we are now offering

we are now offering

Sail Loft Offer! we are now offering 15% off Sails, boat covers only until 23rd of Dec.

Related Articles

P&B wishing you all a very Merry Christmas

And a Happy New Year

P&B Gift Ideas!

Up to 50% OFF selected items

P&B/Winner Optimist team 2017 selected

Some of the top Optimist sailors chosen

Psst it's here... The P&B Gift Guide!

With up to 50% OFF selected items

P&B offers on Sails & Covers

Don't miss out order by the 30th November!

Black Friday Drysuits vs. Wetsuits at P&B!

As the British weather can offer up everything

Book your boat in for a winter service at P&B

Get the job done now to avoid further winter damage

Looking forwards to GJW SailJuice Winter Series

Drysuit a key item for the hardcore winter sailors

Team Winner / P&B 2017

Looking for talented young sailors!