Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun B14 Cover
Rain and Sun B14 Cover

Notts County Winter Series Overall

by James Logan, NCSC on 21 Dec 18 December 2016
John Marshall and Charlie Soubry in the Notts County Winter Series © David Eberlin

Nottinghamshire County (NCSC) concluded their eight day long winter series on the 18th of December, the final day's racing being accompanied by the traditional pre-Christmas fuddle bringing down plenty of spectating members to join the sailors coming off the water for some deserved refreshments, both hot from the buffet and cold from the bar.

The series consists of the 'Oakleaf' handicap race, with fast, slow, junior and windsurf raceboard starts and the 'Frostbite' 75 minute pursuit race. Good participation numbers for the series made for close racing during the predominantly soft wind days, with a couple of glaring exceptions when only the truly keen, or those after better than normal placings in reduced fleets, ventured out.

With the ever young and ever present windsurf raceboard fleet also participating, along with a selection of junior sailors in their Toppers and Oppis, it made for continued busy days on the water after a full on summer season, and no respite for the race management teams. The raceboard fleet series wins went to Kevin Clark (7.5 sq.m fleet) and Gerry Ball (9.5 sq.m fleet). The Junior racing was comprehensively won by Will Thomas in his Topper.

The 'Oakleaf' handicap race saw 70 entries over the series, with 30 out on many Sundays. The RS400s dominated the fast fleet sizes, often with 6 to 9 boats on the start line, but it was the Fireball of Kevin Hope and Andy Stewart who took overall honours with four counting bullets against strong fleets of Scorpions and Flying Fifteens alongside the 400's. Laser and Solo boats comprised much of the slow fleet with Ian Firth in his Solo only dropping one counting bullet, to a second, to take the series' slow helm prize. The fist crew prize went to an intrepid junior sailor, Matthew Gunn, in his Mirror dinghy, ably assisted by Stephanie Gunn (is a relative) on the helm. Stephanie also came second in the slow fleet helm's competition.

The 75 minute 'Frostbite' pursuit, led off by the Laser 4.7's, after lunch gave the RS400 collective a few more minutes to drink tea and prepare for their +16 start. Again, with generally over 20 boats on the water, the races concluded with close finishes and tight bunches after the drawn out starting. The overall top 10 registered 7 different classes but, as for the morning racing, the overall title was closely fought between Ian Firth's Solo and the Fireball of Kevin Hope and Andy Stewart. The Fireball just pipped it.

With the winter series now wrapped up, NCSC can have a brief recess. But with its renewed 30 year lease for use of the water, major Sport England Inspired Facilities' grant funded extension work in full motion and a number of University and other one off events planned for January / February it will soon be called back into action for the Spring Black and White series starting in March.

www.ncsc.org.uk

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy