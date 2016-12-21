Noble Marine Job Opportunity
by Jon Langford, Noble Marine on 21 Dec
21 December 2016
Noble Marine Insurance © Noble Marine
The role of Customer Sales Assistant in one of the UK's leading marine insurance brokers is varied, but your skills will ensure that each client is given the best possible service, maintaining Noble Marine's high reputation within the boating community.
The ideal candidate should have:
To complete this role you will need to have:
- Experience of working in an administrative / sales environment
- Good literacy and numeracy skills with proficiency using Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and other office applications
- The ability to communicate with suppliers and clients in a professional manner
- Strong self-motivation
- The ability to work alone or as part of a team
- Strong administration skills
- Mature communication and constructive interpersonal skills
- The ability to work alone and as part of a team
It would be desirable, although not essential, if you had:
- An interest in boats / boating
This full time position is based in Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, working Monday to Friday together with some Saturday mornings.
In return the company is offering:
- A competitive salary, dependant on qualifications and experience
- 23 days holiday plus bank holidays
- Private healthcare
- Generous pension
Please apply by 15th January 2017 enclosing your CV and salary expectations to or by post to Jon Langford, Noble Marine (Insurance Brokers) Ltd, Clinton House, Lombard Street, Newark. NG24 1XB