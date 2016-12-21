Noble Marine Job Opportunity

Noble Marine Insurance © Noble Marine Noble Marine Insurance © Noble Marine

by Jon Langford, Noble Marine on 21 Dec

The role of Customer Sales Assistant in one of the UK's leading marine insurance brokers is varied, but your skills will ensure that each client is given the best possible service, maintaining Noble Marine's high reputation within the boating community.

The ideal candidate should have:

Experience of working in an administrative / sales environment

Good literacy and numeracy skills with proficiency using Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and other office applications

The ability to communicate with suppliers and clients in a professional manner

Strong self-motivation

The ability to work alone or as part of a team

Strong administration skills

Mature communication and constructive interpersonal skills

The ability to work alone and as part of a team

An interest in boats / boating

It would be desirable, although not essential, if you had:This full time position is based in Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, working Monday to Friday together with some Saturday mornings.

In return the company is offering:

A competitive salary, dependant on qualifications and experience

23 days holiday plus bank holidays

Private healthcare

Generous pension

Please apply by 15th January 2017 enclosing your CV and salary expectations to or by post to Jon Langford, Noble Marine (Insurance Brokers) Ltd, Clinton House, Lombard Street, Newark. NG24 1XB