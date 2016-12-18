Hot Toddy Race at Lymington Town Sailing Club

by Lymington Town Sailing Club on 20 Dec

Ten keen dinghies pitched up for Lymington Town Sailing Club's pre Christmas Hot Toddy race. The traditional format is for one all in PY race off the river line with a festive hot drink to greet competitors on their return. With little sign of any breeze early on a club elder wisely summed up the enthusiasm "it is amazing what some sailors will go to for a free drink!"

The top notch race team of Willis Jnr and Snr, set an appropriate windward/leeward 'stadium racing' course in the top of the river straight in front of the club. This allowed the merry band of armchair hecklers plenty of opportunity for authoritive commentary. Blame for the 25 lap course and black flag start was squarely attributed to the reindeer. Fortunately a nice light breeze did materialise on cue soon after the start to produce some good light airs racing.

Adrian Baker in his Phantom showed light airs prowess to take 5th. Nigel Walbank enjoyed the power and agility of the RS Aero 9 to take 4th. Geoff Havers and Peter Barton took an early lead in their RS Aeros to hold 3rd and 1st on PY, whist the RS400 of Rob & Jan Martin pulled through for line honours and 2nd on corrected PY.

Ashore various accounts of the racing were enjoyed over several glasses of mulled wine and mince pies. These became progressively interesting, far fetched and outright contradictory as the jugs steadily emptied!

Tuesday 27th sees the ever-popular Hunts Cup at LTSC. Be sure to don your best fancy dress, sense of humour, come armed with your finest cracker joke and bring your unwanted Christmas gifts to donate to the prize giving for any chance of winning. This is the only race that counts in the winner takes all end of season finale at LTSC. My money is on the dodgy reindeer to sail a blinder!

Hot Toddy Results:

1st - Peter Barton, RS Aero 9, 2093

2nd - Rob & Jan Martin, RS400, 1433

3rd - Geoff Havers, RS Aero 7, 1793

4th - Nigel Walbank, RS Aero 9, 2001

5th - Adrian Baker, Phantom, 1318