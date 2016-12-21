Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)

An RS300 Christmas Poem

by Paul Watson on 21 Dec 21 December 2016

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the lake
Not a kicker was creaking, no sail did shake
After a busy season the fleet now look back
On which of the sailors was top of the pack

At Stewartby it started, the Spring Champs so called
With weather like winter, boy was it cold
Wind gusty and shifty was met with a grin
A consistent series handed Bolly the win

With Rutland now calling, the sprints could begin
The result would depend on who drank least gin
So short sharp the racing, the margins were slim
The victor in this case, none other than Tim

Now over to Bristol, we were in for a treat
The Slaloms the place where two boats would meet
Fifteen of us tried but in fear of repeating
It has to be said that Tim takes some beating

Up in the North the Scots were now massing
Prestwick the venue for our next thrashing
The drive being too short for Storky and Mark
It was Tom's turn to show that he had the spark

Back in the south, but still north for some
The Southerns at Lymington had to be done
For those that were there, were handed a reminder
That last season's Champ, could still sail a blinder

Back up the country to somewhere between
Glossop and Sheffield is where I do mean
Two days and two venues, the racing proved tight
Again it was Tim who got things most right

To Exe for the Nationals, the sailing was thrilling
Seconded only by time spent beer swilling
Some performances hindered by the time at the bar
But not Steve who again left with the Trophy in car

Inlands to the east and Steve's triple crown?
Hykeham the host, would not be his town
Wind unforgiving for those who were caught out
Steve Sallis the winner, of this sailing bout

A few of us met for one final fling
Rutland the place, the wind set to sting
Capsizes were plenty, and cold to the bones
Our final event would go to Rob Jones

The fleet is now nestled, snug at the bar
With next season grandeur, not very far
After all of this rhyming I'm starting to think
It's time to sit down with a nice Christmas drink

Magic Marine RS300 Grand Prix at Glossop (day 2 of the Northern Double Header 2016) - photo © Paul B Nix
Magic Marine RS300 Grand Prix at Glossop (day 2 of the Northern Double Header 2016) - photo © Paul B Nix

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy