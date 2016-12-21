An RS300 Christmas Poem
by Paul Watson on 21 Dec
21 December 2016
Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the lake
Not a kicker was creaking, no sail did shake
After a busy season the fleet now look back
On which of the sailors was top of the pack
At Stewartby it started, the Spring Champs so called
With weather like winter, boy was it cold
Wind gusty and shifty was met with a grin
A consistent series handed Bolly the win
With Rutland now calling, the sprints could begin
The result would depend on who drank least gin
So short sharp the racing, the margins were slim
The victor in this case, none other than Tim
Now over to Bristol, we were in for a treat
The Slaloms the place where two boats would meet
Fifteen of us tried but in fear of repeating
It has to be said that Tim takes some beating
Up in the North the Scots were now massing
Prestwick the venue for our next thrashing
The drive being too short for Storky and Mark
It was Tom's turn to show that he had the spark
Back in the south, but still north for some
The Southerns at Lymington had to be done
For those that were there, were handed a reminder
That last season's Champ, could still sail a blinder
Back up the country to somewhere between
Glossop and Sheffield is where I do mean
Two days and two venues, the racing proved tight
Again it was Tim who got things most right
To Exe for the Nationals, the sailing was thrilling
Seconded only by time spent beer swilling
Some performances hindered by the time at the bar
But not Steve who again left with the Trophy in car
Inlands to the east and Steve's triple crown?
Hykeham the host, would not be his town
Wind unforgiving for those who were caught out
Steve Sallis the winner, of this sailing bout
A few of us met for one final fling
Rutland the place, the wind set to sting
Capsizes were plenty, and cold to the bones
Our final event would go to Rob Jones
The fleet is now nestled, snug at the bar
With next season grandeur, not very far
After all of this rhyming I'm starting to think
It's time to sit down with a nice Christmas drink