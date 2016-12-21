An RS300 Christmas Poem

by Paul Watson on 21 Dec

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the lake

Not a kicker was creaking, no sail did shake

After a busy season the fleet now look back

On which of the sailors was top of the pack

At Stewartby it started, the Spring Champs so called

With weather like winter, boy was it cold

Wind gusty and shifty was met with a grin

A consistent series handed Bolly the win

With Rutland now calling, the sprints could begin

The result would depend on who drank least gin

So short sharp the racing, the margins were slim

The victor in this case, none other than Tim

Now over to Bristol, we were in for a treat

The Slaloms the place where two boats would meet

Fifteen of us tried but in fear of repeating

It has to be said that Tim takes some beating

Up in the North the Scots were now massing

Prestwick the venue for our next thrashing

The drive being too short for Storky and Mark

It was Tom's turn to show that he had the spark

Back in the south, but still north for some

The Southerns at Lymington had to be done

For those that were there, were handed a reminder

That last season's Champ, could still sail a blinder

Back up the country to somewhere between

Glossop and Sheffield is where I do mean

Two days and two venues, the racing proved tight

Again it was Tim who got things most right

To Exe for the Nationals, the sailing was thrilling

Seconded only by time spent beer swilling

Some performances hindered by the time at the bar

But not Steve who again left with the Trophy in car

Inlands to the east and Steve's triple crown?

Hykeham the host, would not be his town

Wind unforgiving for those who were caught out

Steve Sallis the winner, of this sailing bout

A few of us met for one final fling

Rutland the place, the wind set to sting

Capsizes were plenty, and cold to the bones

Our final event would go to Rob Jones

The fleet is now nestled, snug at the bar

With next season grandeur, not very far

After all of this rhyming I'm starting to think

It's time to sit down with a nice Christmas drink