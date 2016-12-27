International Class Status for Viper 640, 2017 Events, Rudder Modifications

VIPER 640 BECOMES AN INTERNATIONAL CLASS

The high performance Viper 640 keelboat has successfully gained International Status from ISAF. This is a major step forward for the Class, following on from the Viper’s selection earlier this year by a large number of Gulf State yacht clubs (GYA) and the successful international event in Bermuda during November. There were 46 entries and 42 boats regularly on the water from USA, Bermuda, Canada, Australia and the UK.

The Class continues to grow fast, with recent international interest from

Germany and Spain

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS 2017

The Class welcomes overseas participation at the Spring Miami Bacardi Regatta.



Also the regatta in Lake Garda, Italy, June 2017. The dates of the event, combined with the K6 keelboat, are: 26th to 30th June 2017. Book your trip and accommodation early. If you are interested in chartering a Viper then contact

JOIN THE INTERNATIONAL CLASS AND GET REGULAR NEWS “SNAKEBITES”

Why join? Because all UK payments will be refunded to the UK Association for the promotion and management of racing in the UK. You just have to go online and join. When registered you will receive regular news updates from the Class.

CLASS VOTES IN FAVOUR OF VIPER RUDDER MODIFICATION

Following considerable testing of a vertical rudder configuration, the Class voted in November 2016 to allow for vertical rudders to be fitted to the Viper 640. Whilst it will improve handling, it does not change the performance of the boat. For existing Vipers Rondar have developed pintle-gudgeon kit which uses the existing mounting holes, making it a simple installation. A ‘cranked’ tiller is also needed to complete the conversion. The kit is being offered at a nominal low price for retro fitting to current owners.

www.rondarboats.com

www.viper640.org MORE RULES UPDATES

Hiking Lines: Amends Rule 8.3 in the Equipment and Fittings Section. This proposal would allow additional places to attach hiking lines. The current rule allows hiking lines to be attached only to the lifting eyes on the top of the keel or the sides on the floor. The proposed change would allow hiking lines to be attached the hiking straps and to the hiking strapped eyes on the cockpit floor. The change allows a more direct line of support to the person hiking and can help pull the strap up so feet can get under more easily. It also better accommodates the needs of teams sailing 4 up. There is no financial impact – and the use of these hiking lines is voluntary.



Bottom Cleaning: Amends Rule 10.4 in Prohibitions, Restrictions and Exemptions Section. In summary, the correct place for restrictions regarding hull cleaning is in the NOR and SIs rather than the Class Rules. More

UK SAILING DATES

MAY



Would anyone be interested in a 2/3 day weekend event in Falmouth in May 2017? Ideally based from Mylor and organised by ourselves - 2/3 races per day. Contact

Would anyone be interested in a 2/3 day weekend event in Falmouth in May 2017? Ideally based from Mylor and organised by ourselves - 2/3 races per day. Contact David Pitman if you have any interest 01637 880041. JULY









Plymouth Yachtsman's Regatta , 14th - 16th. Taittinger Regatta , Yarmouth IOW 14th - 16th. Sportsboat class, the fleet could all be Lymington based for easy launching? AUGUST



Torbay Royal Regatta , 19th - 23rd.

SEPTEMBER



Viper UK National Championships 8th - 10th, Weymouth & Portland NSA (WPNSA), combined with K6 fleet.

We will be sailing from this fabulous venue and partying in Weymouth Town Centre, so maybe best to book your accommodation there. The entry fee is £139 or €156. If you are considering coming, please would you pay £50/boat per event to the following account - K6 Class Association / 20-97-40 / 93942953. Contact is:

www.rondarboats.com www.viper640.org The high performance Viper 640 keelboat has successfully gained International Status from ISAF. This is a major step forward for the Class, following on from the Viper’s selection earlier this year by a large number of Gulf State yacht clubs (GYA) and the successful international event in Bermuda during November. There were 46 entries and 42 boats regularly on the water from USA, Bermuda, Canada, Australia and the UK.The Class welcomes overseas participation at the Spring Miami Bacardi Regatta.Also the regatta in Lake Garda, Italy, June 2017. The dates of the event, combined with the K6 keelboat, are: 26th to 30th June 2017. Book your trip and accommodation early. If you are interested in chartering a Viper then contact Rondar Raceboats in the early spring 2017. The entry fee is £310 or €350/boat. There is loads of useful information at the link here , including details of how you can get your boat delivered. Competitors are already committed from the USA, Australia, Canada, UK, France and Spain.Why join? Because all UK payments will be refunded to the UK Association for the promotion and management of racing in the UK. You just have to go online and join. When registered you will receive regular news updates from the Class.Following considerable testing of a vertical rudder configuration, the Class voted in November 2016 to allow for vertical rudders to be fitted to the Viper 640. Whilst it will improve handling, it does not change the performance of the boat. For existing Vipers Rondar have developed pintle-gudgeon kit which uses the existing mounting holes, making it a simple installation. A ‘cranked’ tiller is also needed to complete the conversion. The kit is being offered at a nominal low price for retro fitting to current owners.Hiking Lines: Amends Rule 8.3 in the Equipment and Fittings Section. This proposal would allow additional places to attach hiking lines. The current rule allows hiking lines to be attached only to the lifting eyes on the top of the keel or the sides on the floor. The proposed change would allow hiking lines to be attached the hiking straps and to the hiking strapped eyes on the cockpit floor. The change allows a more direct line of support to the person hiking and can help pull the strap up so feet can get under more easily. It also better accommodates the needs of teams sailing 4 up. There is no financial impact – and the use of these hiking lines is voluntary.Bottom Cleaning: Amends Rule 10.4 in Prohibitions, Restrictions and Exemptions Section. In summary, the correct place for restrictions regarding hull cleaning is in the NOR and SIs rather than the Class Rules. More HERE. We will be sailing from this fabulous venue and partying in Weymouth Town Centre, so maybe best to book your accommodation there. The entry fee is £139 or €156. If you are considering coming, please would you pay £50/boat per event to the following account - K6 Class Association / 20-97-40 / 93942953. Contact is: Heather Chipperfield Share Tweet Forward