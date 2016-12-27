Please select your home edition
Edition
Rondar Boats

International Class Status for Viper 640, 2017 Events, Rudder Modifications

by Rondar Raceboats on 27 Dec 27 December 2016
Viper 640 International Regatta at Bermuda day 3 © Beau Outteridge

VIPER 640 BECOMES AN INTERNATIONAL CLASS


The high performance Viper 640 keelboat has successfully gained International Status from ISAF. This is a major step forward for the Class, following on from the Viper’s selection earlier this year by a large number of Gulf State yacht clubs (GYA) and the successful international event in Bermuda during November. There were 46 entries and 42 boats regularly on the water from USA, Bermuda, Canada, Australia and the UK.
The Class continues to grow fast, with recent international interest from
Germany and Spain

INTERNATIONAL EVENTS 2017


The Class welcomes overseas participation at the Spring Miami Bacardi Regatta.

Also the regatta in Lake Garda, Italy, June 2017. The dates of the event, combined with the K6 keelboat, are: 26th to 30th June 2017. Book your trip and accommodation early. If you are interested in chartering a Viper then contact Rondar Raceboats in the early spring 2017. The entry fee is £310 or €350/boat. There is loads of useful information at the link here, including details of how you can get your boat delivered. Competitors are already committed from the USA, Australia, Canada, UK, France and Spain.

JOIN THE INTERNATIONAL CLASS AND GET REGULAR NEWS “SNAKEBITES”


Why join? Because all UK payments will be refunded to the UK Association for the promotion and management of racing in the UK. You just have to go online and join. When registered you will receive regular news updates from the Class.

CLASS VOTES IN FAVOUR OF VIPER RUDDER MODIFICATION


Following considerable testing of a vertical rudder configuration, the Class voted in November 2016 to allow for vertical rudders to be fitted to the Viper 640. Whilst it will improve handling, it does not change the performance of the boat. For existing Vipers Rondar have developed pintle-gudgeon kit which uses the existing mounting holes, making it a simple installation. A ‘cranked’ tiller is also needed to complete the conversion. The kit is being offered at a nominal low price for retro fitting to current owners.

MORE RULES UPDATES


Hiking Lines: Amends Rule 8.3 in the Equipment and Fittings Section. This proposal would allow additional places to attach hiking lines. The current rule allows hiking lines to be attached only to the lifting eyes on the top of the keel or the sides on the floor. The proposed change would allow hiking lines to be attached the hiking straps and to the hiking strapped eyes on the cockpit floor. The change allows a more direct line of support to the person hiking and can help pull the strap up so feet can get under more easily. It also better accommodates the needs of teams sailing 4 up. There is no financial impact – and the use of these hiking lines is voluntary.

Bottom Cleaning: Amends Rule 10.4 in Prohibitions, Restrictions and Exemptions Section. In summary, the correct place for restrictions regarding hull cleaning is in the NOR and SIs rather than the Class Rules. More HERE.

UK SAILING DATES


MAY

Would anyone be interested in a 2/3 day weekend event in Falmouth in May 2017? Ideally based from Mylor and organised by ourselves - 2/3 races per day. Contact David Pitman if you have any interest 01637 880041.
JULY

Plymouth Yachtsman's Regatta, 14th - 16th.

Taittinger Regatta, Yarmouth IOW 14th - 16th. Sportsboat class, the fleet could all be Lymington based for easy launching?
AUGUST

Torbay Royal Regatta, 19th - 23rd.

SEPTEMBER

Viper UK National Championships 8th - 10th, Weymouth & Portland NSA (WPNSA), combined with K6 fleet.

We will be sailing from this fabulous venue and partying in Weymouth Town Centre, so maybe best to book your accommodation there. The entry fee is £139 or €156. If you are considering coming, please would you pay £50/boat per event to the following account - K6 Class Association / 20-97-40 / 93942953. Contact is: Heather Chipperfield
Share
Tweet
Forward
Facebook
Twitter
Website
Copyright © 2016 Rondar Raceboats Ltd, All rights reserved.

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy