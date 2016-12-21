Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2016 August 728x90

Happy Christmas from Sunsail Events!

by Sunsail Events on 21 Dec 21 December 2016
Happy Christmas from Sunsail Events © Sunsail Events

023 9222 2221

Happy Christmas!
From everyone at Sunsail Events

To celebrate the festive season, we have some sparkling treats for you. And remember, if you've left your shopping a little bit late, we can do gift vouchers and email them straight to you!

Cowes Week individual places @ £245 per person

Fastnet individual places @ £2400 (+ £1500 donation to UKSA)

We can also do vouchers for our sailing school in Portsmouth, for a chosen amount or a specific course. Click here to find out more about our course offerings.

Call the Sunsail team on 02392 222 221 to book, or email events@sunsail.com

Have a lovely Christmas and Happy New Year. We look forward to seeing you in 2017!

hubspot1-1.jpg
Learn to Sail with Sunsail in 2017

Why not make 2017 the year to take your sailing skills to the next level? We do gift vouchers!

gill2.jpg
Treat yourself to Gill at Christmas

Gill is Sunsail's official clothing partner. Use SUNSAIL10 for an exclusive discount.

bb.jpg
Set Sail Overseas in 2017

We have 25 fantastic destinations worldwide. Book your sailing getaway for 2017 now!
Sunsail Events & Schools

Sunsail's base in Port Solent Marina, Portsmouth offers sailing courses, corporate events, bareboat or skippered charters and teambuilding.
Port Solent Information
Call us at 023 9222 2221

Upcoming Events

France Star 60th International Christmas Regatta for Star
France- 28 Dec to 30 Dec Blackpool and Fleetwood YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200 55th Eskimo Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY between 744 and 1200
Blackpool and Fleetwood YC- 31 Dec Grafham Water SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls 36th Grafham Grand Prix for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 2 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Blithfield SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860 Blithfield Barrel (round 3) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY greater than 860
Blithfield SC- 8 Jan 2017 Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 8 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 8 Jan 2017 Harlow (Blackwater) SC Monohull dinghies Blackwater Icicle Open Race for Monohull dinghies
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 14 Jan 2017 Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 15 Jan 2017 Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 15 Jan 2017
Copyright 2016 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy