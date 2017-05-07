Spring Keelboat Sprints at Clyde Marina, Ardrossan - Preview

Spring Keelboat Sprints at Clyde Marina © Tony Barr Spring Keelboat Sprints at Clyde Marina © Tony Barr

by Chris Dodgshon on 21 Dec

Fairlie Yacht Club in conjunction with Clyde Marina are pleased to announce a change to the traditional date of the popular Icebreaker Training Regatta for 2017.

Taking advantage of a free date in the Clyde's sailing calendar in early May, Fairlie Yacht Club and Clyde Marina jointly announce both the new date and are branding of the Icebreaker to the Spring Keelboat Sprints (SKS for short) to be sailed out of Clyde Marina 6th & 7th May. With this quick fire high tempo racing and training event a little later and hopefully warmer we expect many more boats looking to take advantage of this great format. Raced in the open and clear waters off Ardrossan the race course area enjoys clean wind conditions and predictable breezes.

The aim of the event is to continue the same brand of short sharp racing, 4 races per day and a total of 8 races over the weekend, this supported with on and off water training. International head coach Barry Dunning has again committed and has been one of the events biggest assets with his extensive international experience from maxis to day boats and Olympic fleets, running pre-race briefings, on water coaching and post-race de briefs. Event race officer Peter Wright will again lead the racing with fast turnarounds and race starts.

The Spring Keelboat Sprints will also be offering Class Starts to the exciting New RC35 Class establishing on the Clyde this year and in class results for any yacht class mustering 5 boats or more.

Also on offer is the Beneteau Cup open to all Beneteau yachts for best performance over the weekend.

The Spring Keelboat Sprints (formerly Icebreaker) is a unique format on the Clyde, so get your calendars out, mark off the date and head to Clyde Marina and shake off the cobwebs for the season ahead.