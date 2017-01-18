Discount for RORC Members at Ocean Leisure

RORC members will also receive invites to exclusive events at the store, including talks with top sailors and personalities.

Ocean Leisure, London's Premier Marine & Watersports Store, is delighted to announce a discount of at least 10%* for Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) members on everything in its store at Embankment.

Related Articles

Quantum Key West Race Week day 2

The Sailor Girl out of a J122 in the ORC fleet Day two for my first time at Quantum Key West Race Week, and today I was out on a J122, Second Star, sailing in the ORC fleet. What a day!

Mount Gay Round Barbados Series day 1

Stunning conditions for Coastal Series opening race The Mount Gay Round Barbados Series got off to a spectacular start today with the first race of the three-day Coastal Series blessed with glorious sailing conditions.

The Round the Island Race set fair

A bright year as 2017 entries open on 27th January The iconic one-day yacht racing extravangaza, the Round the Island Race™, organised by the Island Sailing Club in Cowes, has announced that Early Bird entries for the 2017 race, being held on Saturday 1st July, will open at 00.00 on Friday 27th January.

Quantum Key West Race Week day 1

One for the bucket list This is my first time in Key West. So far I have been on the water for two days, one practice racing with the C&C 30, Roxanne, today on a power boat, tomorrow I will be racing on a J122, and then Wednesday I am on a TP52.

Fleet prepares for opening race

At Mount Gay Round Barbados Series The Skippers' Briefing held at the Radisson Aquatica Resort this evening marked the official opening of the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Series.

Quantum Key West Race Week day 1

Opening with epic conditions The comments from the first day of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week, the City of Key West Day, were nearly unanimous - epic sailing conditions in one of the best racing venues in the world.

Introducing MacGlide

The game-changing alternative to antifoul paint Fouling of hull surfaces can lead to reduced speed, higher fuel consumption, surface damage and a poor appearance. The solution until now has been to use antifouling paints, though these have damaging effects on the marine environment every day.

Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta overall

Auric's Quest crowned champion Fred Bestall and crew on Auric's Quest battled out on day four, Thursday 12th January to be crowned the 2017 Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta Champions.

Fabulous forecast on the cards

For Quantum Key West Race Week A scant three days remain to the start of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week and the long range weather forecast looks juicy.