Discount for RORC Members at Ocean Leisure

SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90

by Dave Glanfield, Ocean Leisure today at 12:04 pm 18 January 2017
Ocean Leisure - London's Premier Marine & Watersports Store © Mark Jardine

Ocean Leisure, London's Premier Marine & Watersports Store, is delighted to announce a discount of at least 10%* for Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) members on everything in its store at Embankment.

RORC members will also receive invites to exclusive events at the store, including talks with top sailors and personalities.

All the major brands, including Henri Lloyd, Musto, Zhik, Gill, Helly Hansen and Dubarry are stocked at the Ocean Leisure store, which is situated directly above Embankment underground station and just across the Golden Jubilee Bridge from Waterloo station - perfect for Londoners to drop into before catching the train down to the South Coast for a weekend of sailing.

www.oceanleisure.co.uk

* excludes electronic goods and camera equipment

