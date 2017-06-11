Online Entry Open for Irish Cruiser Nationals 2017

Irish Cruiser Nationals 2017 © ICRA Irish Cruiser Nationals 2017 © ICRA

by Elaine O'Mahoney on 21 Dec

Both the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) and the Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) are delighted to launch their respective websites for the Irish Cruiser Racing National Championships which will take place at the Crosshaven club in the south of Ireland from Friday 9th to Sunday 11th June, 2017.

Online entry is now open and available at www.cruiserracing.ie and www.royalcork.com.

Racing is scheduled to start at 1400 on Friday 9th. Closing date for the early entry fee is 12th May, 2017. The Notice of Race can be downloaded from either website above.

The Royal Cork Yacht Club have been working closely with their neighbours at Kinsale Yacht Club on scheduling of event dates with Sovereign's Cup taking place two weeks later, free boat storage for the duration of both events and even some delivery opportunities between clubs for those who have to head back to the real world in between events.

A hugely competitive regatta in 2016 saw eighty-nine entrants compete for Nine National IRC and ECHO titles along with the Corinthian Cup title. This year a new ICRA Coastal Cup has been introduced which will be decided over three days of racing with a minimum of six races scheduled at the oldest yacht club in the world on the beautiful and hopefully sunny south coast of Ireland.

Tons of entertainment is also planned to complement exciting racing so you and your crews can unwind and make new friends. Further details to follow. To facilitate planning the organising committee would encourage all boat owners to enter early.